First released in October 2004, Back to Bedlam was an instant smash hit. The album features the iconic track You're Beautiful, as well as top 10 single Goodbye My Lover and debut single High.

Over the years, Blunt’s seven studio albums have produced an unparalleled number of romantic, chart-topping hits. From his numerous 2004 hits to the songs on his 2023 album Who We Used to Be, his trademark folk pop style has remained.

James has also managed to gather a large following on X (formerly Twitter) thanks to his quick wit and comebacks, both on the social media platform and at public appearances and interviews.

Now, this army officer turned singer is back again for another UK tour, just one year after his European tour, which has just wrapped up. Here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy James Blunt tickets at Ticketmaster

Whether you’re in the middle of London or in a semi by the sea, James Blunt will be bringing his music to a city near you. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

When do James Blunt UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale for James Blunt's Back to Bedlam anniversary tour will go live at 10am on Friday 31st May.

However, you will have the chance to get your hands on a ticket a little earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales taking place. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the venues they're applicable to:

SSE pre-sale (10am on 29th May until 9am on 31st May): Belfast

Three pre-sale (10am on 29th May until 9am on 31st May): Leeds, Manchester

OVO pre-sale (10am on 29th May until 9am on 31st May): Glasgow

Venue pre-sale (10am on 29th May until 9am on 31st May): Manchester

Venue pre-sale (10am on 30th May until 9am on 31st May): Leeds

How to get tickets to James Blunt’s UK 2025 tour

If you want to snag your tickets early, check and see if you're eligible for any of the pre-sales. If not, be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early on Friday morning, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

To get yourself ahead of the curve, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

