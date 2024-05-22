"He always will be, but it's also giving a tip of the hat to the future. It'll never be the same Script. We're just trying to get on and do what it is that we all feel is the next right thing to do and that’s to keep making more great music".

The upcoming tour and album promise to continue the band O'Donoghue and Sheehan built together.

It was The Script's 2008 self-titled album that shot the band to fame; their 2008 album reached the number one spot in the UK and Ireland, and secured the band three top 10 hits in their native country, too.

The Script's second album, Science & Faith (which this Digital Writer actually received a CD of for their birthday as a teenager), also reached number on in the UK and Ireland, and gave the rock band their first UK number one with the single For The First Time.

Sold-out, global tours have since followed, as well as four more hit albums. Now, with the announcement that The Script's seventh album Satellites will bless our ears this summer, we're anticipating a remarkable UK and Ireland tour, too.

Let's find out how to secure The Script pre-sale tickets today.

Buy The Script tickets at Ticketmaster

What are The Script UK and Ireland tour venues for 2024?

The Script — made up of lead vocalist O'Donoghue, Glen Power on drums, bassist Sargeant, and Ben Weaver on guitar — will be visiting Dublin in Ireland as well as various cities up and down the UK, such as Manchester and Leeds. Let's see if The Script are coming to a city near you this autumn.

The Script UK tour 2024 ticket price

The Script. Photo by Didier Messens/Redferns via Getty Images

At the time of writing (Wednesday 22nd May), ticket prices for The SSE Arena have been confirmed, and tickets will set you back from £41.50.

Unfortunately, ticket prices for the other venues haven't been released yet, but as soon as they do, we'll update this section.

How to get The Script tickets

Venue, Three, and album pre-sales are taking place this morning (Wednesday 22nd May) at 9:30am.

Tomorrow (Thursday 23rd May) at 9:30am, the Spotify pre-sale will go live.

General on sale will happen at 9:30am on Friday 24th May.

