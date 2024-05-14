Back in the early 2000s, Childish Gambino released a number of low-key mixtapes such as 2008's Sick Boy, and embarked on the IAMDONALD tour before his debut album, Camp, was released to the world.

A couple of years later, the California-born rapper released Because The Internet, an album which included huge collaborations with artists like Chance The Rapper and Azealia Banks, and produced hits such as 3005 and The Worst Guys. Because The Internet earned Childish Gambino his first Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for 3005.

In 2016, Childish Gambino released Awaken, My Love, which included the song that was stuck in everyone's head and the tune that was on everyone's lips, Redbone. Redbone also won the 40-year-old his first Grammy award for the Best Traditional R&B Performance.

With a string of hits such as Me and Your Mama and This is America under his belt, Childish Gambino's New World tour is sure to be a fantastic experience for fans. Let's find out how you can secure pre-sale tickets today.

Buy Childish Gambino tickets at Ticketmaster

Thankfully, the American musician is coming to this side of the pond at the end of 2024, performing in UK cities such as London and Manchester, as well as Ireland's 3Arena.

We've compiled a complete list of Childish Gambino's New World tour dates and locations for the UK and Ireland below.

Childish Gambino. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

At the time of writing (Tuesday 4th May), tickets for Childish Gambino's Glasgow show start from £64.15 and tickets for his Birmingham show start from £65.20, not including the booking fee.

Ticket prices for the other UK shows are currently unknown, but we imagine tickets will start at a similar price for the other venues.

How to get Childish Gambino UK tour tickets as first pre-sale goes live today

The artist pre-sale for every UK date is live right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Tuesday 14th May).

The artist pre-sale for the Dublin date will go live at midday today (Tuesday 14th May).

The Three+ pre-sale will take place tomorrow (Wednesday 15th May) at 10am.

The general on-sale is happening at the end of the week, at 10am on Friday 17th May.

If you're a regular concert-goer, you might benefit from checking out our how to get cheap concert tickets, how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, and how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guides.