How to get tickets as ex-Strictly Come Dancing professionals reunite for new UK tour
Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite are back for a boogie in a new Legends of the Dancefloor UK tour.
What a fab-u-lous treat for Strictly fans! This autumn, five former Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be heading across the UK with a brand-new show.
Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite will be teaming up Avengers-style to perform in Legends of the Dancefloor.
Fans of the pros can expect a celebration of all things ballroom and latin: with performances of the tango, rumba, Pasa Doble and so much more.
The stars will also be joined by a supporting cast as they walk, talk and dance us through their careers and Strictly highlights. From how Pasha got to three finals to why Brendan never shied away from telling the judges what he really thought.
So, if you’ve been with Strictly from the beginning, or you have a passion for the Charleston, this is definitely an evening for you. Here’s how to get tickets.
Buy Legends of the Dancefloor tickets at Ticketmaster
Which Strictly Come Dancing professionals are set to perform in the new Legends of the Dancefloor UK tour?
Five of Strictly Come Dancing’s best loved male professionals are set to reunite this autumn, they are: Brendan Cole (2004-2017), James Jordan (2006-2013), Pasha Kovalev (2011-2018), Vincent Simone (2006-2012) and Ian Waite (2004-2009).
For those that need to brush up on their Strictly history, Brendan and Pasha are the only two of the five to have walked away with the glitter ball – Brendan in series one with Natasha Kaplinsky and Pasha in series 12 with the late Caroline Flack.
Meanwhile, Ian has regularly reappeared on Strictly It Takes Two and Vincent is, these days, best known for touring with professional partner Flavia Cacace. Last but not least, James Jordan has since made regular reality TV appearances such as Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice.
Legends of the Dancefloor UK tour dates and venues
The five legends will be cha-cha-ing their way across the country this October, starting off in Leicester and finishing up in Southend, here’s the full list of dates and venues.
- 1st Oct 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 2nd Oct 2024 – Guildford, G Live
- 3rd Oct 2024 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion
- 5th Oct 2024 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 7th Oct 2024 – Northampton, Royal and Derngate
- 8th Oct 2024 – London, Adelphi Theatre
- 9th Oct 2024 – Bradford, St Georges Hall
- 10th Oct 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
- 11th Oct 2024 – Perth, Concert Hall
- 12th Oct 2024 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- 14th Oct 2024 – Buxton, Opera House
- 15th Oct 2024 –Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 16th Oct 2024 – Fareham, Fareham Live
- 17th Oct 2024 – Bath, Forum
- 20th Oct 2024 – St Albans, Alban Arena
- 21st Oct 2024 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre
- 22nd Oct 2024 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
How to get tickets to Legends of the Dancefloor UK tour
Pre-sale tickets are live now. They went on sale at 10am on Thursday 16th May at Ticketmaster.
General sale will go live at 10am on Monday 20th May.
