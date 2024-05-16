Fans of the pros can expect a celebration of all things ballroom and latin: with performances of the tango, rumba, Pasa Doble and so much more.

The stars will also be joined by a supporting cast as they walk, talk and dance us through their careers and Strictly highlights. From how Pasha got to three finals to why Brendan never shied away from telling the judges what he really thought.

So, if you’ve been with Strictly from the beginning, or you have a passion for the Charleston, this is definitely an evening for you. Here’s how to get tickets.

Which Strictly Come Dancing professionals are set to perform in the new Legends of the Dancefloor UK tour?

Five of Strictly Come Dancing’s best loved male professionals are set to reunite this autumn, they are: Brendan Cole (2004-2017), James Jordan (2006-2013), Pasha Kovalev (2011-2018), Vincent Simone (2006-2012) and Ian Waite (2004-2009).

For those that need to brush up on their Strictly history, Brendan and Pasha are the only two of the five to have walked away with the glitter ball – Brendan in series one with Natasha Kaplinsky and Pasha in series 12 with the late Caroline Flack.

Meanwhile, Ian has regularly reappeared on Strictly It Takes Two and Vincent is, these days, best known for touring with professional partner Flavia Cacace. Last but not least, James Jordan has since made regular reality TV appearances such as Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice.

The five legends will be cha-cha-ing their way across the country this October, starting off in Leicester and finishing up in Southend, here’s the full list of dates and venues.

How to get tickets to Legends of the Dancefloor UK tour

Pre-sale tickets are live now. They went on sale at 10am on Thursday 16th May at Ticketmaster.

General sale will go live at 10am on Monday 20th May.

