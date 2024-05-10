With stage credits that include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease, Donovan is no stranger to the West End, or to the iconic Tim Curry part, as he played it in Sydney last year.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, the actor said: “It’s such a magical show. It’s a timeless classic in a way and a testament to Richard O’Brien’s simple writing and telling the truth about how people can be different and be accepted for being themselves. I think it’s a universal message and I am excited to be bringing the show back to the UK for this year and into next year. It’s exciting.”

In case you need reminding, Rocky Horror first appeared at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 1973, with music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien. It follows Brad and Janet, a newly engaged couple, who find themselves broken down in the middle of nowhere before stumbling across The Frankenstein Place – the home of the mysterious Dr Frank-N-Furter. Inside, well it’s hard to put into words, because Rocky Horror is a spectacle that needs to be seen.

Now, if you’re ready to do the Time Warp again, here’s how you can get tickets… No? It’s just a jump to the left and a then a step to the right!

When and where can I see Jason Donovan in Rocky Horror Show?

Jason Donovan will appear in 13 of the 16 UK tour dates (excluding Malvern, Woking and Liverpool). The West End stint of the Rocky Horror Show will run for just two weeks, from 6th to 20th September 2024 but after that, the show will continue on its tour around the UK with dates in Bath, Cardiff, Liverpool and more.

Here's the full list of UK tour dates:

19th – 24th Aug 2024 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

27th –31st Aug 2024 – Wycombe, Swan Theatre

6th – 20th Sep 2024 – London, Dominion Theatre

1st – 5th Oct 2024 – Fareham, Fareham Live

7th – 12th Oct 2024 – Malvern, Malvern Theatres

14th – 19th Oct 2024 – Bath, Theatre Royal

21st – 26th Oct 2024 – York, Grand Opera House

28th Oct – 2nd Nov 2024 – Glasgow, Pavilion

4th – 9th Nov 2024 – Cardiff, New Theatre

11th – 16th Nov 2024 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

18th – 23rd Nov 2024 – Blackpool, Winter Gardens

25th – 30th Nov 2024 – Sheffield, Lyceum

3rd Dec – 4th Jan 2025 – Liverpool Playhouse

13th – 18th Jan 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

20th – 25th Jan2025 – Edinburgh, Playhouse

27th Jan– 1st Feb 2025 – Newcastle upon Tyne, Theatre Royal

When do Rocky Horror Show tickets go on sale?

Rocky Horror tickets go on sale at 8am today, Friday 10th May.

You can find the London show tickets at London Theatre Direct, while the rest of the tour is available on the Rocky Horror tour page.

