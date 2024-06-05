The album shot to number two on the UK albums chart, leading to the band's first headline tour that autumn, as well as three more studio albums and the launch of their very own record label Steady Records, an offshoot of Universal Music and EMI with the aim of helping fellow boy bands.

A short break followed before album number 5, Cherry Blossom, which was released in 2020.

2022 and 2023 were both big years for The Vamps, which saw them perform a sell-out Greatest Hits tour headlining major festivals and selling out the Royal Albert Hall.

More like this

And as if that wasn't enough, the band are embarking on another tour this year to celebrate 10 years of their debut album. The band are said to perform Meet The Vamps in full, as well as some fan favourites.

Kicking off in York, the 2024 tour will see the band visiting nine different venues across the UK across 12 dates in the month of September.

And the 2024 tour isn't the only big news to come from The Vamps this week. The four-piece have also revealed that they'll be releasing Somebody To You ReVamped, a reworked version of their 2014 hit reflecting how the band view the song 10 years on.

This new single will be released at midnight on Friday 7th June on a range of streaming platforms.

We've rounded up all the need-to-know details for you to be in with the chance to celebrate ten years of The Vamps this autumn, from pre-sale dates to our top tips on navigating the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy The Vamps tickets at Ticketmaster

2024 is a big year for live music. Take a look at our top tips on how to get BBC Radio 2 In The Park tickets, as well as how to get James Blunt tickets.

You can catch the boys at nine different venues playing 12 shows this autumn. Here's a full list of the dates and venues of their UK tour:

Buy The Vamps tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do The Vamps tickets cost?

It looks like tickets start at around £50, although this will vary depending on the venue, and where you choose to sit of course.

When do The Vamps UK tour tickets go on sale?

Fans can snap up a ticket when general sale goes live at 9am on Friday 7th June.

However, if you simply can't wait, the Priority from O2 pre-sale will last from 9am on Wednesday 5th June until 8am on Friday 7th June.

Please note that this pre-sale isn't applicable to every show, so be sure to double check.

Buy The Vamps tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get The Vamps tickets to their 2024 Greatest Hits UK tour

If you haven't managed to snag a pre-sale, be sure to log on to Ticketmaster bright and early on Friday morning – we'd usually recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Make sure to have all your account login details to hand, as the last thing you want is the stress of having to change passwords and enter confirmation codes while you're waiting to buy tickets.

For more insider info, take a look at our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy The Vamps tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more live entertainment, why not try seeing a play or musical? We've rounded up the ultimate guide to the best West End shows, musicals and plays, as well as all our tips on how to get cheap theatre tickets.