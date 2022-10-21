That’s right, the high stakes of the tent, soggy bottoms and all, have been dramatised and the production is set to hit the stage in February 2023.

Lights, camera, bake! The musical we never knew we needed is coming to the West End - and The Great British Bake Off: The Musical tickets go on sale today .

Since it first appeared on our screens in August 2010, The Great British Bake Off has become a firm favourite in the hearts of many, with the 2016 finale episode watched by 16 million people.

Though Bake Off has suffered from its own special flavour of controversy, from a move to Channel 4 from the BBC, changing of presenters, melted ice creams, and even claims of sabotage, it remains a firm favourite.

Having inspired spin-offs like Junior Bake Off and Bake Off: The Professionals, this is the latest incarnation of the white tent and it’s set to be a good one. Having made its world debut this summer in Cheltenham, The Great British Bake Off: The Musical is coming to London.

Penned by Jake Brunger and with music and lyrics by Pippy Cleary, the musical follows 10 bakers as they enter the tent and attempt to impress the silver-haired judge and strive to be Star Baker.

Buy The Great British Bake Off: The Musical tickets from £22.25 at Ticketmaster

The Great British Bake Off Musical: When and where is the London musical showing?

The Great British Bake Off: The Musical is coming to London for a limited time, so if you want tickets, act fast.

The show will have a limited 12-week run at the Noel Coward theatre from 25th February until 13th May 2023. Find out more information about the Noel Coward theatre’s accessibility, and for any specific accessibility questions, contact the theatre directly.

Will tickets be sold out or not? The proof will be in the pudding, but we’ll try to keep you updated on shortages and prices.

How to buy The Great British Bake Off Musical tickets

Tickets for The Great British Bake Off: The Musical go on sale today, Friday 21st October, and start from £22.25.

There is a wide range of availability until mid-May, with matinee and evening shows.

The Noel Coward Theatre is located in the heart of the West End and is well connected with easy access to Leicester Square underground station, as well as a number of buses.

For more information, follow the link below.

