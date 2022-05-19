While former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles is returning to host, he'll be joined by brand new presenter Stacey Solomon , who is taking over from Tom Allen.

Bake Off: The Professionals returns to our screens next week, with a new line-up of working chefs hoping to impress Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden with their expert baking skills.

With pastry chefs hailing from Manchester, Cumbria, Wiltshire, Birmingham and London, this year's competition is set to be a hot one.

Here's everything we know so far about Bake Off: The Professionals 2022.

When does Bake Off: The Professionals 2022 start?

Bake Off: The Professionals kicks off its fifth season on Tuesday 24th May at 8pm on Channel 4.

The series will air every Tuesday from the 24th onwards, with episode one challenges the contestants to create 36 individual strawberry fraisiers and a chocolate amenity in just three hours.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2022 judges

Channel 4

The show's judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will be returning to examine the contestants' expert bakes.

Benoit Blin is a Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Relais & Chateaux, where he's been for 20 years. The French chef has previously worked at the Hotel Ritz in Paris and the Normandy Hotel in Deauville.

Cherish Finden is an Executive Pastry Chef at Pan Pacific, who has previously worked at The Langham, Raffles Hotel and The Sheraton.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2022 hosts

This year, brand new host Stacey Solomon will be taking presenting duties from Tom Allen on Bake Off: The Professionals alongside Liam Charles.

Solomon is best known for competing on The X Factor, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here and for appearing on Loose Women.

Meanwhile, Liam Charles has been a host on Bake Off: The Professionals since 2o18, having competed on The Great British Bake Off the year before. He has also presented Liam Bakes, been a judge on Junior Bake Off and appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Is there a trailer for Bake Off: The Professionals 2022?

Channel 4

Channel 4 is yet to release a trailer for the upcoming series of Bake Off: The Professionals, however the broadcaster has shared a first-look image of Stacey Solomon and Liam Charles hosting the show.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2022 starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday 24th May at 8pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

