The Great British Bake Off spin-off will see Solomon take over hosting duties for its seventh season later this year, alongside returning co-host Liam Charles.

Stacey Solomon has been announced as the new host of Bake Off: The Professionals, replacing comedian Tom Allen.

Judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will also be returning, and the four posed for a photo to celebrate Solomon's arrival on the show.

Announcing the news on the official Bake Off Twitter, the account said "Choux la la! We're chuffed to announce that @StaceySolomon will be joining @LiamCBakes, @BenoitBlin_MCA and @Cherish_Finden for the next series of Bake Off: The Professionals. Welcome to the petit fours-ome, Stacey!"

The series started life as Bake Off: Crème de la Crème on BBC One, a spin-off of The Great British Bake Off which pitted teams of professional pastry chefs against one another in a series of tasty (and tense!) challenges.

The series relocated to Channel 4 for season 3 in 2018, which is when Allen joined as host in his first presenting role.

Posting on his Instagram following the announcement, Allen said: "I’ve had the best time co-hosting The Professionals down in Sussex with my wonderful friend Liam but now is the time to move on. Stacey Solomon you are going to be absolutely amazing I can’t think of anyone better to be doing it!

"It was my first tv presenting job back in 2018 and it has taught me so much - thanks to the amazing team with whom I’ve loved working, all the incredible chefs and most of all Benoit, Cherish and of course the brilliant Liam. Have a great series you guys!! X"

Last season was won by Michael Coggan and Andrew Minto from Gin & Bake in Cardiff, who beat out stiff competition from London and Brighton.

Solomon started her career on The X Factor, finishing third in season 6 in 2009. She was also crowned queen of the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! jungle in 2010 and has since presented I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp and become a panellist on ITV's Loose Women.

