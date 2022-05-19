Former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles is returning to host – however, he'll be joined by brand new presenter Stacey Solomon , who has replaced Tom Allen on the show.

The fifth season of Bake Off: The Professionals kicks off next week, with a new line-up of expert chefs taking to the Channel 4 kitchen.

Meanwhile, judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are back to give their verdict on the contestants' creations – but who is competing this year and which restaurants are they from?

Here's everything you need to know about Bake Off: The Professionals and the contestant line-up.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2022 contestants

Heat 1

Boglarka & Krisztian

Channel 4

Restaurant: Jó Szerencsét

Boglarka and Kristian are a couple from Hungary who run the kitchen at the new Gloucestershire restaurant Jó Szerencsét.

When they're not busy in the kitchen, they're looking after their two young children at home.

Emanuele & Mariola

Channel 4

Restaurant: Eight Club London

Hailing from exclusive member club Eight Club London are best friends Emanuele and Mariola. While they've only spent a few months working together in the Eight Club kitchen, they have developed a formidable bond.

Emanuele is a head pastry chef but in his spare time, has a passion for music and concerts, while Mariola is a keen tattoo artist.

Jeffery & Venus

Channel 4

Restaurant: A Little Sweet

While Jeffery originally began his patisserie career in the five-star kitchens of Hong Kong, we eventually moved to Cheshire and started his own business – A Little Sweet – where he works with his sister-in-law Venus.

The pair are hoping to impress the Bake Off: Professionals judges, although this isn't Jeffery's first foray into the competition, with the chef having previously won the World Chocolate Masters.

Nathan & Kevin

Channel 4

Team captain Nathan has a career spanning 20 years, having worked in Parisian country clubs and restaurants before moving to London, where he worked at Harrods, Rothschild and The Sanderson.

He is currently studying for a Masters, while his teammate – 26-year-old Kevin – hails from Nantes in France and has previously worked at The Dorchester, Harrods and Shangri-La.

Rob & Mireia

Channel 4

Restaurant: Levens Kitchen

Robert and Mireia both work at the historic Levens Kitchen, where they've been for the past 18 months.

Robert started his career at Gordon Ramsay at Claridges, Le Caprice and Galvin at Windows before moving to Cumbria and joining The Castle Dairy.

Meanwhile, Mireia started cooking in Barcelona, where she won international awards for her patisserie skills.

David & Cydrick

Channel 4

Restaurant: Maison Mayci

French chefs David and Cydrick are representing Maison Mayci – a restaurant in Birmingham set up by David and his brother.

The pair have been friends for 35 years, having met at culinary school and working in Michelin establishments.

Antoine and Enrico

Channel 4

Enrico is a Head Pastry Chef who trained in some of Italy's finest restaurants before heading to the UK to work at Bibendum at Claude Bosi and Sushi Samba.

Meanwhile, Antoine moved from France to the UK four years ago and has since been a chef at London restaurants like Claridge's.

Jemima and Zack

Channel 4

Restaurant: Puddles Bespoke Patisserie

Jemima and Zack are representing Puddles Bespoke Patisseries – a London-based shop specialising in luxury cakes, afternoon tea and desserts. Jemima founded the business three years ago, having moved to the big city from Devon and previously worked in The Fat Duck, Dominique Ansel and Clause Bosi.

Fellow pastry chef Zack grew up in Trinidad and has worked in both France and the USA. He met Jemima at The Fat Duck five years ago and have been friends ever since.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2022 starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday 24th May at 8pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

