The Blue Sapphire Tour will have six dates across London, Blackpool and Glasgow.

Cliff Richard is celebrating his 65th anniversary in the music industry with a UK tour next year.

In 65 years, Cliff Richard has had 14 number 1 singles and seven number 1 albums - so it's bound to be a jam-packed show.

Here's how you can see him live on his UK tour as tickets go on sale today.

Buy Cliff Richard UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Cliff Richard UK tour?

The UK tour, which is called The Blue Sapphire Tour, gets underway on Tuesday 7th November 2023. There is a total of only six dates running through until Friday 17th November.

Here is a full list of UK venues and dates:

Cliff Richard UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Tickets went on sale at Ticketmaster this morning (Friday 28th October) at 9am.

Presale tickets were available earlier this week, so there is already low availability for a number of venues.

How to get tickets for Cliff Richard's UK tour

Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster. We would recommend buying tickets sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment as this is a small tour, which will sell out fast.

