Cliff Richard 2023 UK tour dates and how to get tickets today
Cliff Richard is back with his Blue Sapphire Tour and here's how to get tickets to see him live in the UK next year.
Cliff Richard is celebrating his 65th anniversary in the music industry with a UK tour next year.
The Blue Sapphire Tour will have six dates across London, Blackpool and Glasgow.
In 65 years, Cliff Richard has had 14 number 1 singles and seven number 1 albums - so it's bound to be a jam-packed show.
Here's how you can see him live on his UK tour as tickets go on sale today.
When is Cliff Richard UK tour?
The UK tour, which is called The Blue Sapphire Tour, gets underway on Tuesday 7th November 2023. There is a total of only six dates running through until Friday 17th November.
Here is a full list of UK venues and dates:
- Tuesday 7th November 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London
- Wednesday 8th November 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London
- Friday 10th November 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London
- Saturday 11th November 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London
- Tuesday 14th November 2023 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
- Friday 17th November 2023 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Cliff Richard UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?
Tickets went on sale at Ticketmaster this morning (Friday 28th October) at 9am.
Presale tickets were available earlier this week, so there is already low availability for a number of venues.
How to get tickets for Cliff Richard's UK tour
Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster. We would recommend buying tickets sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment as this is a small tour, which will sell out fast.
