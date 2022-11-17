While ITV is yet to officially renew the drama for a second season, Dunbar has revealed that he's "really hoping" to show off his pipes once again in a follow-up.

Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar took on the role of a different detective earlier this year in ITV's Ridley , surprising fans with his singing skills as retired officer Alex Ridley in the four-parter.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com exclusively for The Big RT Interview, the actor said that it was his idea to make Alex Ridley a crime-solver by day and a jazz singer by night.

"That’s something I brought to it myself and I’ve always liked the idea of the Singing Detective, which was a programme that happened many years ago," he said.

"I also thought that as we're going to be up in the northwest, it's going to be cold and everything, wouldn't it be great if there was somewhere else, a location that we can go to, that would be a bit warmer, and a bit more glamorous?"

Adrian Dunbar in Ridley. ITV

He continued: "I've always been singing and so forth. And I thought, 'OK, let's have him do some singing in the club.' And we weren't sure exactly how that was gonna work until I fortuitously came across the work of Richard Hawley, who's a wonderful singer/songwriter from Sheffield."

Dunbar said that Hawley's songs suited the character of Ridley, in that they're "masculine" but channel the grief he's felt.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"He's still mourning the loss of his wife and his daughter, and that's never going to leave him," the actor explained. "That's always going to be in the background of everything that happens to him. So I thought, the way he might demonstrate that is the songs that he might want to sing."

He added: "So yes, I'm really hoping that we will have some more songs for the next series, if we go."

The Ridley star is taking on a presenting role next in Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland, Channel 5's latest travel show and a follow-up to his series on Coastal Ireland.

You can read the full interview in Adrian Dunbar's Big RT Interview which arrives on RadioTimes.com this Saturday.

Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland airs on 23rd November at Channel 5 at 8pm.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.