This put an end to several months of secrecy, with the bombshell that Mack had cheated with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland). But as the episode began, Charity was still trying to get to the bottom of what was wrong with volatile Mack , who we noted had slept overnight in his car outside the hospital, where his son is seriously ill .

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) finally confessed to wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) that he is the father of baby Reuben in tonight's Emmerdale (11th May).

She insisted that Mack meet her in the Woolpack for crisis talks; but once there, Charity found that he was a no-show. While Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) covered for his pal, Charity confided in Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that she thought Mack may be ill. She was determined to get to the bottom of the situation, but her car then broke down.

Meanwhile, back at Butler's Farm, Nate gave Mack a piece of his mind over his behaviour towards Charity, but eventually urged Mack to go and see his little boy before it's too late. At the same time, Charity put her concerns over Mack to one side, and managed to get a lift to the hospital with Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) so she could support struggling Chloe.

Mack approached Chloe and apologised for his treatment of her over the past few months, and she accepted his support as she explained that Reuben needed another brain scan. The doctor later revealed that Reuben was now on the mend, and a relieved Chloe invited Mack to stay.

He joined her by their son's side, and he told Reuben he certainly knew how to give his daddy a scare - just as Charity arrived outside and heard every word!

Charity's world crumbled as she took in what this meant, and she started struggling for breath. When a clueless Amy found her, Charity told her that she wasn't well, and asked Amy to lie that she hadn't been at the hospital as she left.

Back at the Woolpack, Charity relayed the news that the baby would be OK, but later, she bumped into Mack who presented her with some flowers and came up with an excuse that marriage had freaked him out.

But Charity retorted that she had heard him telling Reuben that he was his dad, and forced him to admit that this was true. At last, Mack confirmed to Charity that he's the baby's father - but what does this mean for their future?

