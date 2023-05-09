Newlywed Mack is struggling to keep his emotions in check while the baby son he fathered in a fling with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), Reuben, continues to fight for his life in hospital. Reuben has meningitis but Chloe has banished Mack from his life, while confused Charity wonders what's up with her hubby.

Dan wondered why Mack was so on edge. ITV

Tonight, Charity took a call from granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) before passing on the news to Mack that Reuben was having a scan on his brain. Mack persuaded Charity not to go to the hospital, while he found it more and more tough to hide his feelings from her.

In the Woolpack, Mack was alone when Caleb Milligan (William Ash) burst in and tried to join him for a pint, making out they were friends when they had barely said two words to each other! Mack snapped that he wanted to be left alone, and Caleb did so.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Chloe was visited by local nurse Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) who worried that she had missed the signs of Reuben's illness. It transpired that Reuben didn't have a bleed on his brain, but Chloe was terrified that Reuben could still die.

Back at the pub, Mack listened as Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) described the distress of seeing Reuben so helpless. When Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) made a harmless effort to add that the machines in the hospital were at least keeping the baby alive, Mack snapped once more. Charity noticed that Mack was drinking a lot, while he continued to have a go at Dan.

More like this

When Dan told him to shut up, Mack responded by punching him in the face and storming out, leaving a horrified Charity in his wake. Is she getting closer to the truth?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.