While Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) lay in labour in a hospital bed, preparing to give birth to Mack's son after a fling last year, he and Charity were still locked up at the police station as the day of their wedding dawned.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) got married against the odds in tonight's Emmerdale (20th April), but there's still a baby-sized bombshell looming over the happy couple.

An A-Team-themed van that Mack's sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) had rented for the pair was suspected to have been used in a robbery, and Moira had stayed at the station trying to resolve the misunderstanding.

Eventually, Charity urged the police to simply charge them if they had to and let them out on bail.

But it transpired that Charity had been mouthing off all night, so they weren't prepared to be lenient on the matter. Still, Moira, who was kicked out of the station for behaving in a similar manner, insisted that the Dingles continue setting up The Woolpack for the festivities.

Eventually, PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore) informed Moira that new CCTV evidence proved the van in question was not involved in a crime after all. But there was still an issue over letting Mack and Charity go - until Moira clocked that Swirling was as big a fan of The A-Team as Mack.

Soon the couple found themselves on the outside again, and the van suddenly appeared with Swirling at the wheel and Moira inside. Swirling drove them home and admitted he'd agreed to a lot of overtime to pull strings for the loudmouth Ms Dingle and her beau to be released, before bonding with Mack over their favourite show and bagging an invite to the event.

Although vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) was running late for a funeral, he relented in performing the wedding ceremony, providing the couple got wed in their current attire. But when Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) revealed that Chloe was having her baby, Mack fled, insisting he wouldn't be long.

Mack fled after hearing that Chloe was in labour in Emmerdale. ITV

As Charity put her A-Team wig back on and waited impatiently inside the church, Mack was lost in thought at home and viewers wondered whether he would rock up at the hospital. But finally, just as Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) showed up to hold her hand through the last stages of labour, Mack returned to marry Charity.

He gave a touching speech and they were declared husband and wife, before the party moved to the pub and the bride and groom changed into their wedding outfits. After Chloe gave birth to a little boy, word reached the village and Mack masked his feelings as his oblivious new wife announced to the locals that the baby's name was Reuben.

Later, Charity took Mack aside and presented him with a private speech of her own, just as Chloe was seen in hospital cradling her son. Will Mack be able to contain his secret?

