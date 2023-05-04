The newly-born was showing an extremely high temperature and wasn't taking liquids, prompting Chloe to worry.

It was a tough night on Emmerdale for Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) as her baby son, Reuben, suffered in hospital.

With Victoria's help, they called Manpreet, who insisted Liam came to look at the little boy.

With a temperature of 40 degrees, Liam took action and drove the new family to A&E, where doctors were waiting to see the little one.

It later transpired after tests that Reuben had bacterial meningitis and the next 72 hours would be crucial.

Poor Chloe would have to go through it all by herself, too, staying in the hospital to be near Reuben.

In the village, Mack was beside himself as the news spread around town of Reuben's sickness.

The dad could be seen looking positively worried about his son, but still stayed away.

Will Reuben pull through?

