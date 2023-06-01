Earlier in the week, the co-parents were thrilled to find out that their baby son Reuben now had the all-clear after his ordeal with meningitis. Chloe later attempted to kiss Mack , who immediately swerved her advances.

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) shocked Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) in tonight's Emmerdale (1st June), when she suggested they could become a couple.

As the ITV soap continued, Chloe approached Mack, asking why he kept looking towards his estranged wife Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) home.

Chloe wondered if he had told Charity about their near-kiss, but Mack brushed off the whole incident, saying nothing had even happened and they could forget it.

But when talking to her sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), Chloe revealed that she wanted more with Mack. Amy urged her to keep things as they were for Reuben's sake, and little did Chloe know that Mack was spending time with Charity and her son Moses, after Moses excitedly asked Mack to join them at the park.

Charity was reluctant, but agreed to being in Mack's presence for her boy. Moses asked if Mack and Charity would be getting back together, and Mack explained that he needed to make it up to her first. Charity mentioned Reuben's good health news, adding that she was happy for them.

She soon took Moses away to his friend's, and Mack confided in pal Nate (Jurell Carter) that Charity seemed to be softening towards him.

Meanwhile, at The Woolpack, Charity confided in Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that she needed to keep hating Mack, but knew that she had a habit of bringing new dads into her kids' lives before her marriages imploded.

She therefore decided that she had to allow Mack to be in Moses's life, however hard it would be.

Mack later met up with Chloe and Reuben again, where Chloe proceeded to ask if they could make a proper go of being a family unit.

Mack had no idea that this was coming, and explained that he still loved Charity. Chloe pointed out that this ship had sailed, and that she firmly believed they could be happy together. How will Mack respond?

