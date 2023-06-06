Just as EastEnders fans had a big Christmas death to work out, viewers of the Yorkshire-set series will see a murder take place with four suspects all having good reasons to resort to such extreme measures.

There's nothing better than a little soap whodunnit to keep viewers hooked, and it seems Emmerdale will soon air their very own murder mystery.

The victim is none other than Caleb Miligan (William Ash), Frank Tate's secret son who recently rocked up to the village to get his hands on Home Farm.

Once his plan was discovered, Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) realised their romance had been a lie, while Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) was also left blindsided by her fiancé Nicky (Lewis Cope), revealed to be Caleb's son and in cahoots with him.

In upcoming scenes of the ITV soap, the Dingles are debating what to do with Caleb, who's determined to stay in the village.

Who killed Caleb? ITV

As Cain (Jeff Hordley) is planning his vendetta against Caleb, the latter is devastated when Leyla wants nothing with him.

At the pub, Charity (Emma Atkins) is upset seeing Mack (Lawrence Robb) and Chloe (Jessie Elland) getting close and seeks comfort in Caleb's arms, with the two spending the night together.

After deciding to keep their one-night stand a secret, Caleb is glad Leyla has agreed to have lunch with him. But things go awry when an outburst between Charity and Mack leads to her revealing she's slept with Caleb. Mack squares up to Caleb, while Leyla feels betrayed once again.

Read more:

Meanwhile, Gabby is still reeling from the revelation that Nicky is gay and lied to her. After running into Caleb, they have a tense altercation in public. At home, she opens up to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), who's furious on her behalf.

Shocked to hear what happened with Charity, Cain goads Caleb, but his family restrains him, preventing him to take things further.

The conman isn't helping his case when Mack goes to apologise for his jealous reaction and is antagonised. Livid, Charity's ex-fiancé assures Caleb there will be consequences.

At The Woolpack, Caleb continues enraging the villagers, taking a shot at each of them, unaware someone is planning to murder him.

An exasperated Chas (Lucy Pargeter) throws Caleb out. As he goes for a walk, he's being followed by a mysterious figure along a woodland ridge. Suddenly, the mystery attacker rushes out and pushes Caleb over the edge, killing him.

In the village, four characters — Cain, Leyla, Will and Mack — return from sketchy outings. Which one of them murdered Caleb?

