Now, a worked-up Belle is hell-bent on seeing Lachlan, convinced that he's behind everything. So accompanied by Sam (James Hooton), she goes to the prison to confront him.

During the visit, Belle isn't fooled by Lachlan’s display of remorse despite Sam believing he's genuinely changed. However, Lachlan later takes out a hidden mobile phone and makes a call, instructing someone to up the ante in their scheming. With whom is he in contact?

