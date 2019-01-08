Angry when he receives no response, Jake simmers with rage and Maya then panics when she loses her mobile and realises she must have left it in David's shop. Rushing back she is horrified to find David and Priya Sharma's little girl Amba playing with the handset and aggressively snatches it back, making Priya immediately question her OTT behaviour.

Maya is forced to take Jacob aside and berate him for sending the risqué snap, while Priya stirs it with David about his partner's odd behaviour with regard to her phone - what is she hiding?

Jacob and Maya are then aghast as David confronts her over why she was so desperate to retrieve her phone, having had a seed of doubt planted by Priya that she may be having an affair. Will Maya be forced to reveal the illicit images of David's stepson he sent her, which could expose her borderline-grooming of her pupil and potentially send her to prison?

