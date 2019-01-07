New images released today on the official Corrie website show Daniel introducing dad Ken (William Roache) to his son, a look of concern clear on his face. And a subsequent scene finds a doctor explaining that he needs to examine the baby privately. Is Daniel about to be left grief-stricken?

Speaking back in December, show boss Iain MacLeod admitted that he hasn't yet decided whether Sinead will survive her battle with cervical cancer: "It’s a really long-running story and we genuinely haven’t decided what we’re doing with the ending.

"But the longer it goes on, the harder it becomes to kill Sinead because Katie and Rob [Mallard, who plays Daniel] have been so good in it. They’re almost acting their way off the butcher’s block."

More like this

The producer went on to add: "I have an open mind about it – there’s a beautiful story to tell with an optimistic ending, but equally, a truthful story where it doesn’t work out. As to which is the right one, I’ll get more of a sense at the next writers’ conference. But if anyone were acting their way onto a long term tenure on the show it would be Katie and Rob."

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.