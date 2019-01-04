Paul is played by actor Peter Ash, who will be known to viewers as soccer sensation Darius Fry in Footballers' Wives and for a brief stint on Hollyoaks last year, where he took on the role of a nasty pimp from Harley Frater's past by the name of Ron. Other screen credits include a six-episode stint on Casualty in 2003, as well as guest appearances in the likes of The Street, The Royal and Blue Murder.

Ash is also the second cousin of actor William Ash, who also appeared in Coronation Street before going on to feature in such TV dramas as Where the Heart Is, Moving On, The Tunnel and The Loch.

