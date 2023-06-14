Lincoln started playing Jamie, the son of Kim (Claire King) and Frank Tate (Norman Bowler), in 2019 but exited in 2021 when his character faked his own death . Later on, Kim learned Jamie was alive, though he never returned to the village.

In a recent interview, Lincoln weighed in on a possible return to the Dales for Jamie. While his sudden reappearance would definitely add to the Tate family drama, it seems that a comeback is off the table for the time being.

"I don't know, to be honest," Lincoln told Attitude. "There have been talks. But for now, I really want to focus on this year: I want to produce, start my own scripts."

He added: "There are other parts I want to play. There are time constraints. Being on the show, it's such hard work – you don't have time to do anything else. Booking a holiday is hard enough."

Alexander Lincoln as Jamie Tate in Emmerdale. ITV

While the actor, recently seen in rugby LGBTQ+ drama In From The Side, intends to pursue other opportunities, he remains grateful to Emmerdale for helping put him on the map.

"I loved the show. I lived in Leeds for two and a half years. I miss everyone from the show deeply," he said, crediting the soap as being his first real acting experience.

So, will we ever see Jamie Tate in the Dales again? Guess we will have to wait and see.

