Last year, Jamie was feared to have drowned after his car plunged into the lake. Knowing her son is a chip off the old block , Kim Tate (Claire King) was certain this was all a twisted revenge scheme at her expense; but was later forced to accept he was gone.

Little does she know that Jamie is indeed alive and well, as we saw him greeting Millie and Hazel after the death of Andrea (Anna Nightingale).

But the story is far from over, and it picked up with Gabby and Kim preparing for baby Thomas's christening this week. They clashed when Millie's grandmother Hazel (Kate Anthony) told Kim that the little girl was too unwell to attend. Kim insisted on postponing the event until Millie was better, but Gabby wanted to hold the special day this week in honour of her late father Ashley's (John Middleton) anniversary.

Battle lines were drawn as neither of the strong-minded women were prepared to back down, but eventually Gabby and Kim settled on the christening taking place as planned. And with that all settled, Gabby had a surprise up her sleeve.

Driving down to Hazel's home, Gabby planned to ensure that Millie could come to her baby brother's big day after all. She realised that Kim was correct in thinking that Hazel was keeping her granddaughter away from the village, as Millie seemed perfectly healthy.

Millie excitedly pleaded to go to the christening the following day, leaving an unimpressed Hazel with little choice but to agree. As Gabby left, she wasn't sure what to think - but we know exactly what Hazel's motivations are.

Desperate to keep Jamie's existence under wraps, Hazel quickly called him. She explained that Millie would have to go to Thomas's christening - but that she would be keeping a watchful eye to make sure Millie can't give away their secret.

With Kim, Gabby and everyone else involved convinced that Jamie is dead, is the truth about to be exposed on the impending happy occasion?

