Tension grows between Jamie and Kim in Emmerdale

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has proved what a nasty piece of work he is multiple times on Emmerdale and while he has alienated many people from his life, he has always had Kim Tate (Claire King) in his corner – but that seems like it is about to change.

And for good reason too, as his villainous ways are cranked up when his intentions towards Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) are revealed and they do not spell good for things for her – or their unborn child.

While Gabby hopes that they have a future, he still wants Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and Gabby is left devastated when she sees the pair kissing. But her day only gets worse as after she and Jamie argue, she collapses, clutching her stomach in pain, and Jamie leaves her despite her calling out for help.

But Jamie’s evil ways are revealed as Kim decides to tell Dawn what he has been up to and how he has been pretending to be with Gabby in the hope he can talk her into having an abortion. Kim is convinced this will put an end to Jamie and Dawn and while Dawn is horrified, she does, for some reason, decide to give him another shot.

Not one to be deterred, Kim decides to take more action and when Dawn has a meeting with a social worker to see if she can get custody back of Lucas, she spikes her drink in the hope that it will ruin things for her.

As for Kim and Jamie, the two are soon caught up in a fierce argument and Jamie announces his plans to move out of Home Farm. Kim though knows that he does not have many people in his corner and challenges him, saying that without her he is nothing.

Jamie does agree to stay, knowing that she is right, but is it only a matter of time before he starts working out a way to get rid of Kim for good?

