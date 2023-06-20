Meanwhile, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) finds herself targeted by a stalker, and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) catches out Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson).

A happy event unwittingly leads to a massive shock for Jai Sharma ( Chris Bisson ) next week, but what has he found out?

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) thinks son Nate (Jurell Carter) is up to something, while Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is concerned about Zak (Steve Halliwell).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 26th - 30th June 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Laurel proposes to Jai

Jai and Laurel get engaged in Emmerdale. ITV

When Jai makes a mistake while sorting a holiday for the family, accidentally booking the honeymoon suite, it gives his partner, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) an idea.

Taking it as a sign, it's not long before Laurel gets down on one knee and asks Jai to marry her, and he says yes!

The couple happily discuss the correct order to share the news with their loved ones, and Jai realises he needs to retrieve his divorce certificate, heading off to find his legal document. But this is where the twist in this tale begins...

2. A bombshell shocks Jai to the core

Bhasker Patel as Rishi and Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma in Emmerdale. ITV

As Jai searches at his old home, which he used to share with dad Rishi (Bhasker Patel), he dislodges the contents of an old box and discovers another official document among the paperwork. Taking a closer look, Jai realises that something isn't right here. But what has he found out?

The next day, Jai is still very upset, and loses his temper at work. As an ex-addict, Laurel worries how he may react, and urges Jai to talk to his parents. When a rambling Rishi arrives, he's oblivious to Jai's rising anger, until the latter finally explodes.

Jai reveals he knows the secret, which leaves Rishi reeling. But Rishi's weak attempts at an explanation infuriate Jai all the more as it's clear that his dad is lying through his teeth. When Jai then learns that Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) has known the secret since her marriage to Rishi, he's incredulous and forces his father to leave.

More like this

An engagement party is planned amid the drama, but Jai can't escape his turmoil. Then his oblivious young son Archie heads out to find his grandad, but will Rishi's arrival only make the situation worse?

3. Amelia terrified by stalker Lloyd

Lloyds traps Amelia in the salon in Emmerdale. ITV

Amelia tests her new ring light at the salon, but boss Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) reminds her to keep promoting the workplace in her make-up tutorials.

Amelia is thrilled with the positive response to her videos online, and becomes more and more eager to please her fans. But dad Dan (Liam Fox) is not happy that she is missing college to film.

Amelia stands her ground, wanting to make money, but her boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is also concerned about how much she is prioritising her social media. She tells Noah to be supportive or not be involved at all, so he offers to help with her college work, and the couple are soon back on track.

That is, until Noah takes a sneaky peek at Amelia's active phone notifications, horrified by what he sees.

Angry over Noah's interference, Amelia argues back when he tells Dan about the inappropriate requests she is being sent. But Dan confiscates her phone and laptop, as Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) tries to mediate between Amelia and Noah.

When a man arrives at the salon, claiming to be a customer, he watches Amelia with an intense, greedy interest.

He then blindsides her by revealing he's Lloyd, her top subscriber. Amelia is disturbed, as she thought she had been speaking to a woman. Lloyd demands one-on-one time with her, and traps her inside, but thankfully Mandy returns - though once Amelia calms down she refuses to tell her dad.

Dan is alerted to the situation after more of Lloyd's messages and a written note appear, and they realise that Lloyd knows where they live. Dan wants to take action, but distraught Amelia doesn't want to involve the police.

Lloyd then gets hold of her phone number, and Dan insists on calling the authorities. But will they intervene?

4. Victoria discovers Wendy and Liam's affair

Wendy is confronted by Victoria. ITV

The chemistry sizzles between Wendy and Liam in the café, but when Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) muscles in over Liam's new novel, a jealous Wendy rushes off.

Lydia continues to pitch Liam a big twist for his book, but her tale hits too close to home for Wendy, who breaks up the little party with her arrival.

Meanwhile, Wendy's partner Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) are fighting their own mutual attraction as he presents Wendy with a gift.

The trio discuss a barbeque idea for the B&B over lunch, by Wendy is once again distracted by Liam and his latest piece of writing. Liam deliberately leaves some pages behind as bait, and Wendy takes them.

He's happy to have her back as story editor, but surprised when she also wants to rekindle their affair.

Victoria picks up on the banter between Bob and Bernice and thinks something is going on between them. But no, Bob and Bernice are desperately trying to keep their relationship professional, and Bob panics when Vic puts her suspicions to him.

Bernice is fuming to hear Bob, looking for an excuse, telling Vic that Bernice is still in love with Liam.

Victoria heads over to tell Liam that Bernice has feelings for him, but then notices his dishevelled look, as well as spotting Wendy's bag on the sofa. Vic tells Wendy she knows what's going on, and Wendy urges her to keep quiet.

But will Vic agree, and will Wendy call time on her affair at her request?

5. Cain is suspicious of shifty Nate

Cain thinks his son is up to no good. ITV

Nate is happy to be home with daughter Frankie. But his behaviour is ringing alarm bells for Cain, who is convinced that Nate is hiding something. When Nate later makes a mysterious phone call, he's unaware that an intrigued Cain is listening in.

Is Cain right to be suspicious, or will Nate confront him for sticking his nose into private business?

6. Belle worries about dad Zak

Tom helps Belle out. ITV

Belle admits that she's worried about dad Zak's deteriorating condition, and this encourages her boyfriend Tom King (James Chase) to step up and offer his help.

Soon the pair reveal that they have been working on something together. Will their project be good for Zak, and will he welcome whatever they have in mind?

Viewers who identify with Amelia's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

Read more:

