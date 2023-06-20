Fans had been given a suspect list featuring four villagers : Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

The truth about Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) attack was revealed in tonight's Emmerdale (20th June), as the culprit turned out to be his son, Nicky (Lewis Cope)!

Caleb had managed to make enemies of all of them, but it was Mack who was arrested by the police when Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) couldn't back up his alibi.

At the station, Mack was asked again to clarify where he was when Caleb was pushed from the ravine. Mack explained that he had been wound up by Caleb's behaviour, so he went for a walk by the stream with a bottle of whiskey.

But, with Mack having been alone at the time, the detectives were sceptical as they pointed out that he had already lied once.

Meanwhile, Caleb's half-sister, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), headed to the hospital, as Caleb was due to be taken off of sedation after being in a coma.

After Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) worried for estranged husband Mack with the more suspicious Chloe, Charity joined Chas by Caleb's bedside. They were then joined by Nicky, who has been absent from the village since Caleb's scheme fell apart.

At the café, Leyla confided in David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) over her own whereabouts while the attack was taking place. Having admitted that she was out trying to buy drugs before changing her mind and coming home, David urged her to tell the police this.

Leyla worried that her son Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant) would find out what she had almost done. Eventually, Leyla did go to the police, who were lenient over her lie and removed her from their list of suspects.

At the hospital, Chas updated Nicky on Caleb's condition, then left him alone with his unconscious father.

Popping into Wishing Well, Chas finally got to the bottom of Cain's shifty behaviour, when his dad Zak (Steve Halliwell) sadly admitted that Cain had been walking his dog, Monty, as Zak had had a fall recently and was struggling with his mobility.

With Will's equally odd behaviour having also been explained away this week, it was just Mack who was still in trouble.

The police informed Mack that if Caleb died, he would be looking at a murder charge. But as the scene switched back to Caleb's hospital room, Nicky was seen in tears.

"I thought I'd killed you," Nicky exclaimed. Will Caleb ever wake up and confront his son?

