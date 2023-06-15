After his failed attempt to ruin Kim Tate (Claire King) affected several locals, Caleb became public enemy number one in the village. As the ITV soap continued, Caleb's half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) fumed over the news that Caleb had also slept with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Caleb Milligan (William Ash) was left for dead in tonight's Emmerdale (15th June) after a mystery culprit pushed him off the edge of a woodland ridge .

Despite being unwelcome, Caleb bought Mill Cottage from Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), and immediately moved in, with Cain's anger exploding when he found out. As Caleb goaded him, Cain launched himself at the other man, and when Cain was dragged away by his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) and half-sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter), Caleb shouted that he was going nowhere.

When Caleb bumped into Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) at the café, he turned nasty after she reminded him of his treatment of his son Nicky (Lewis Cope), pointing out that her own son had nearly died due to her drug habit.

"Drop dead," Leyla responded before walking out. Later, with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), Leyla was in tears as she admitted that she was having a wobble.

David reminded her that touching cocaine again wasn't an option, before adding that they would be able to watch Caleb's comeuppance from the sidelines. But Leyla insisted that Caleb would get what was coming to him.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) promised to get over his own anger at Caleb, vowing instead to make a life with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and their baby son Reuben. When Chloe asked for proof, Mack took off his wedding ring and suggested moving into a cottage together - but it just so happened to be the one next door to Charity's home!

Mack later headed to see Caleb to apologise for their confrontation, but Caleb fuelled the fire by riling Mack even further, leading Mack to tell him there would be consequences which might just come from him.

Next up was Will, who demanded that Caleb apologise to wronged Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham). Caleb dismissed him, claiming his battle with Kim was far from over.

In the Woolpack, Caleb was shunned by Chas but proceeded to verbally take aim at those around him, including Leyla, Mack, Will, Cain and Moira. Cain had to be held back again, while Caleb walked out and headed to a woodland, where he let out a frustrated scream as he stood above the ridge.

Then an unknown figure emerged from the trees, pushing Caleb over the edge. His body lay slumped at the bottom, while back in the village, Leyla, Will, Cain and Mack returned to their respective loved ones, looking shifty about wherever they had just been. But which one of them attacked Caleb - and will he survive?

