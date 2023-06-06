The newcomer was hiding the fact he was Caleb's (William Ash) son while also faking a relationship with Gabby (Rosie Bentham).

Ever since Nicky (played by Lewis Cope) arrived in Emmerdale , his endless amount of secrets have been spilling out.

But there's one mysterious part of his family we're yet to get to grips with - his mother.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, the actor who plays Nicky reflected on how important the maternal character is in his life.

Cope explained: "For Nicky - all the way through it's been about his mother. The whole plan and getting revenge and money for Nicky is about making sure his mam's alright. He's always had the motive to do it because of his mam.

"But he's resented his dad for that because he has been forced to do it. When he does find out down the line that Caleb's motives aren't what he thought, he feels very betrayed.

"I'd love to meet her because she's been such a pivotal part of the story and drive for Nicky being in the village, so I'd love for her to come in but so far, I haven't heard of any plans of her coming in."

As for Nicky's future in Emmerdale, he's going nowhere, with Lewis confirming he's "enjoying" working on the soap and will be sticking around for the foreseeable.

