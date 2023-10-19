Unaware that Chloe had found out about his fling with his ex, though, that shame hasn't stopped Mack from reaching out to Charity time and again. Charity has been conflicted as she first agreed to look after Mack and Chloe's baby son Reuben, then angrily refused.

At the hospital, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) sat by sister Chloe's bedside, and was left upset when her fiancé Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) mentioned the possibility that Chloe may never wake up.

Meanwhile, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) warned Mack off, but when Charity bumped into him struggling with Reuben, she relented and held the baby while he got himself together.

Helping him get his son home, Charity was left shocked when Mack asked her if she still loved him, as he loved her and couldn't stop thinking about the possibility of reigniting their relationship.

Charity was fuming, and Mack added fuel to the fire by also saying that he couldn't walk out on Chloe either! Finally, Charity told him that she didn't love him any more - and she couldn't let herself.

They were interrupted by a call from Amy, who told Mack that the doctors were about to bring Chloe out of her coma. Mack was worried about whether Chloe would recover, and Charity said she would stay with Reuben while Mack went to the hospital.

Amy, Matty and Mack were present as Chloe woke up, and Amy asked whether she remembered the accident. Chloe said Mackenzie's name, and seemed about to describe what she could recall. But she stopped herself, and eventually claimed to remember nothing.

But as Mack assured her he was there for her, Chloe looked increasingly uneasy as she stared at him. Is the memory of Mack's choice on that cliff lingering in her mind after all?

