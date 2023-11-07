Speaking about filming the scenes for the ITV show, Christopher Dean said: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

Jayne Torvill added: “I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it.”

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw added: “We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale. Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show.”

However, while it looks like there’ll be some much-needed festive joy for at least two Emmerdale characters this Christmas, producer Laura Shaw previously teased it won’t be a happy Yuletide for all involved.

Torvill and Dean on Dancing on Ice. ITV

"The last couple of years we've done a bit more of a fluffier kind of Christmas for Emmerdale, but this one is quite different and edgier for us,” she said.

"I can tell you that definitely not every one of our villagers will be sat down eating their turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas Day."

Eek!

