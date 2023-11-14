Caleb Milligan (William Ash) thinks Kim Tate (Claire King) is hiding something, while Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) supports Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Ryan Stocks (James Moore) goes against partner Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 20th - 24th November 2023.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Spurned Chloe plots to take Reuben abroad for good

Chloe plots revenge on Mack after slapping Charity. ITV

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) worries that Mack will back out of dumping Chloe after her collapse, but he proves her wrong.

Chloe is in shock when Mack admits their relationship is over. She's devastated, but dismisses Mack in a cold manner, before sobbing in sister Amy Wyatt's (Natalie Ann Jamieson) arms.

When Chloe sees Mack and Charity kissing, she sees red and slaps Charity! Amy escorts Chloe away, while Mack realises that she's not taken the break up as well as he thought.

Charity soon hopes things have calmed, but Chloe admits her revenge plan to Amy: she'll run away to France with baby Reuben to stop Mack from seeing their son ever again!

At home, Mack and Charity share a tender moment, happy everything is seemingly working out for them.

Chloe has booked her tickets to France, but Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) inadvertently alerts Mack and Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) that she's seen packed bags and Reuben's passport. They dash out, suddenly knowing what's going on. But will they stop Chloe in time?

2. Lydia seeks closure

Sam Hall as Samson Dingle and Karen Blick as Lydia Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

When Lydia learns that her rapist Craig Reed's (Ben Addis) funeral is imminent, she makes plans to attend as a way of seeking closure.

Soon, step-son Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) begs Lydia to return home. But can she forgive husband Sam for his behaviour, having gone behind Lydia's back to attack Craig before his death? And will she get the closure she needs?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

3. Pregnant Dawn goes into labour?

Dawn suffers pains next week. ITV

Dawn and husband Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) feel a bit quashed by Kim over their decoration ideas for the nursery.

Kim is delighted when Dawn asks her to be her birthing partner, while Billy has nagging doubts about Dawn's plans for a home birth. Rhona is on hand to get Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) when Dawn suffers pains, but has she gone into labour?

4. Caleb suspects Kim over Craig's death

Caleb is onto Kim. ITV

Caleb is intrigued at Kim's flicker of guilt when Craig's name is mentioned. Later, Caleb taunts Kim about the circumstances of Craig's death.

Viewers know that Kim witnessed her own horse kick Craig to death, and while the police know about the cause of death, they don't know that Kim and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) conspired to cover it up! Kim warns Caleb to back off, but he knows he's got under Kim's skin.

Kim offloads to husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) about Caleb, unaware that Caleb is lurking nearby. He's even more suspicious to hear an incriminating call between Kim and his brother Cain, and he tells son Nicky (Lewis Cope) he's sure Kim is involved in Craig's death, but he's worried about Cain's involvement.

Caleb probes Cain about Kim's involvement, leaving Cain concerned about just how close Caleb is to the truth. Will Caleb uncover their secret?

5. Rhona can't stay away from the new baby

Rhona sneaks to the hospital. ITV

After the shock of learning that Gus (Alan McKenna) and Lucy Malcolm (Charlotte Asprey) stole her frozen embryo, Rhona sneaks off to the hospital to try and see the baby, who's in ICU.

She tries to find out more information from a nurse, but is alarmed to see Gus there. The next day, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) is frustrated that her parents are keeping secrets, and Rhona believes they should tell April the truth.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) isn't so sure, but what does the future hold for Rhona and her family amid this messy situation?

6. Manpreet reaches out to Pollard

Eric Pollard is supported by Manpreet and Jacob. ITV

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Manpreet try to persuade Pollard to look into Parkinson's support groups.

Pollard's son David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is oblivious to the secrets around him as he interrupts a conversation Jacob and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) are having about Pollard. David also misses the sparks between Jacob and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

Meanwhile, Manpreet convinces Pollard to join her for golf and a chat, but can she help him open up about his recent diagnosis?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

7. Ryan ignores warnings over son Oscar

Will Ryan uncover a lie? ITV

Gail gets Ryan to open up about his worries over Oscar as he struggles to accept the renewed estrangement from their son. Of course, Ryan and Gail are unaware that Oscar's adoptive mum Sophie (Martha Cope) has lied to an upset Oscar that his birth parents don't want to see him!

Ryan ignores warnings not to make contact, trying to reach Oscar on social media. How will Gail react, and might Sophie's deception be uncovered?

