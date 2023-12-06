Cordingly will make her anticipated debut in January 2024, and has been described as "fiery, confident, unpredictable and a fiercely devoted mum".

Of course, many will recognise Cordingly for her appearances on our screens over the years in the likes of Dead Set and Family Affairs, but it's her role as PC Kerry Young in The Bill that many will undoubtedly recognise her for.

As for what is to come for her new character, Ruby, it seems as though she'll stop at nothing to make sure that Caleb isn't leading a happy life without her.

Ruby is also mother to Nicky (Lewis Cope), but will it be a happy family affair when she arrives?

Caleb in Emmerdale. ITV

It certainly seems as though there's a lot in store for Ruby, especially seeing as she'll be coming into the soap amid the ongoing storyline with Caleb and Tracy (Amy Walsh), which only continues to get riskier by the episode.

There's set to be a couple of close calls with the pair getting caught, and it seems that Caleb is set to grow increasingly jealous of Tracy and Nate (Jurell Carter) in some upcoming episodes.

As for how Ruby will slot into the soap's drama, according to ITV: "If Ruby believes Caleb (Will Ash) has finally found a family of his own away from her, it's fair to say she’d happily destroy it rather than allow Caleb to be happy without her.

"Ruby’s a force to be reckoned with and a ticking time bomb."

Speaking about her new Emmerdale role, Cordingly said: "I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale, it’s an enormous privilege and Ruby is a dream role.

"She’s a firecracker and a trouble-maker and I think people will love her or hate her, and I can’t wait to get stuck in with this fabulous cast."

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks also commented: "Ruby is an absolute force of nature who sweeps through the village with scores to settle. Fiercely loyal to her family, Ruby will do anything and everything to protect her loved ones.

"Her relationship with Caleb is infused with intense passion that manifests itself as the ultimate volatile relationship. Ruby is a character who pulls no punches and always makes an impression.

"We're delighted to welcome Beth to the show and we're sure she'll make a wonderful addition to the village."

