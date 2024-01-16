Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) has a plan after Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) returns, and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) can't believe it when he hears of Amit's (Anil Goutam) latest move.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 22nd - 26th January 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Chas receives breast cancer diagnosis

Lydia listens as Chas confides in her in Emmerdale.

Chas gets a call confirming her hospital appointment for later that day. Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is her only confidant, and he's thrilled to be asked to accompany her. At the appointment, Chas learns she has triple negative breast cancer, and once home, she vents to Liam about her diagnosis.

She does her best to be brave, but Chas is clearly struggling as she orders Liam to leave and fights to pull herself together. Alone, Chas finally allows herself to break down, but things are awkward between Chas and Liam when Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) pressurises them into a double date.

When Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) arrives to drop off their daughter Eve (Bella James), he can tell something is wrong with Chas.

But it's Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) who Chas eventually confides in. As Liam overhears from the Woolpack corridor, he's relieved to hear her talking, although it's bittersweet as he realises he's no longer her sole confidant.

More like this

Chas later scrolls through her phone, searching for information about her cancer diagnosis. Will Chas open up to the rest of her family? Emmerdale is working with Breast Cancer Now on this emotional storyline.

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

2. Will Cain kill Aaron in violent showdown?

Will the pair come out of this unscathed? ITV

Aaron arrives at the garage with another stolen car, and appears to be flaunting his scam. Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is amused as he warns Aaron things won't end well when Cain finds out. Cain is rattled by the situation, and Mack feels caught in the middle.

Aaron tries to sell Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) his first car, but Cain assumes that Samson has stolen Aaron's car when he spots him driving. The teen is gutted when Sam Dingle (James Hooton) demands he return the car he's bought off Aaron until he gets his driving licence.

Cain knows Aaron is playing games, so he sells the car on, and Aaron plays with fire when he steals Cain's own car! The family fear Cain's reaction, and Aaron is taken in for police questioning when an officer spots his lack of licence plates.

He's quizzed about the recent car thefts, and things look damning. Later, Aaron continues to throw disrespect Cain's way, and the pair have a brutal fight in the garage. Cain pins Aaron down, unsure whether to finish the job. How far will their fight go?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Nate suspects cheating Tracy

A furious Nate bursts into Mill cottage in Emmerdale. ITV

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is naively pleased to think that Tracy has put her affair with Caleb behind her.

But the pair can't keep their hands off each other, and soon Nate is offloading his relationship troubles onto Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper), thinking something might be going on between Tracy and Caleb.

When Tracy misses their romantic lunch, Nate grows more suspicious and ends up looking through his wife's phone. He discovers deleted messages between Tracy and Caleb, and is determined to catch them out.

As Nate is followed by a panicked Moira and Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), will he expose the affair?

4. Rhona's big decision over baby Ivy

Will Gus take Ivy away? ITV

After keeping Gus's contact from husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), Rhona is moved to see Marlon bonding with baby Ivy.

Rhona soon confesses her conversation with Gus and justifies her decision to put him off collecting Ivy, but her mum Mary (Louise Jameson) urges Rhona to prepare for Ivy's departure. Instead, Rhona consults Ethan Anderson (Emile John) about gaining custody!

As Mary and Marlon tend to Ivy, they're shocked when Gus suddenly turns up; and Rhona has some explaining to do when Gus reveals they've been in touch. Will she lose Ivy for good?

5. Jai fumes as Amit makes new deal

The Sharmas' rift continues. ITV

When Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) reveals that Amit has bought into The Hide, Jai is beside himself with anger.

Gabby attempts to build bridges with an irritated Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), but Laurel predicts more trouble as Jai and Amit continue to clash over the business. Will the pair ever bond, or is Amit only out for himself?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.