Emmerdale lines up battle for furious Cain as he uncovers Aaron's car scam
We're sensing this won't end well...
Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) overheard nephew Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) discussing his car theft plot in tonight's Emmerdale (11th January 2024), and it looks like Aaron had better watch his back!
Aaron has enlisted Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) help in stealing cars for profit, and in the latest instalment of the ITV soap, he spotted a new opportunity in the village.
Paul (Philip Battley), a business associate of Kim Tate's (Claire King), explained that his car needed repairs, and Kim gave Cain the job, insisting that he could benefit from doing her this favour.
Meanwhile, Aaron and Mack bantered in the café, and eyed up the car before Cain had had a chance to take it to the garage.
Aaron suggested taking the vehicle there and then, but Mack pointed out it was best to wait until after dark. The decision was taken out of their hands when Cain arrived to pick up the car, but this failed to deter Aaron.
He persuaded Mack to lie to sister Moira (Natalie J Robb), claiming the farm's tractor was broken and he was not qualified enough to fix it. This meant Cain was away from the garage, so Aaron could break in.
Unfortunately, Aaron didn't consider that the reason the car was there in the first place, was because it was not working! But, by the time Cain returned, with Mack watching in secret, Aaron and the car were somehow both gone.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
After Cain revealed the theft to Kim, they managed to cover with Paul, claiming Cain had sent the car to a specialist. Kim warned Cain to find the car fast, and in the Woolpack, Aaron feigned surprise about the stolen car and mocked the situation as Mack looked increasingly uneasy.
More like this
Cain confirmed that there would be hell to pay when he found out who had crossed him, and, outside, Mack told Aaron that they had gone too far. Aaron insisted that this was actually a victimless crime, but Mack vowed that they would not rob from their own doorstep again.
Little did they know that Cain had heard every word – but what will he do? Watch out, Aaron!
Read more:
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Will Angelica confess as Heath is laid to rest?
- Emmerdale confirms breast cancer storyline for Chas Dingle
- Emmerdale casts Paula Lane as new character Ella Forster
- Emmerdale 2024 preview: 10 spoilers for the year ahead
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.