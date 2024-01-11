Paul (Philip Battley), a business associate of Kim Tate's (Claire King), explained that his car needed repairs, and Kim gave Cain the job, insisting that he could benefit from doing her this favour.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Mack bantered in the café, and eyed up the car before Cain had had a chance to take it to the garage.

Aaron suggested taking the vehicle there and then, but Mack pointed out it was best to wait until after dark. The decision was taken out of their hands when Cain arrived to pick up the car, but this failed to deter Aaron.

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle and Claire King as Kim Tate for Emmerdale. ITV

He persuaded Mack to lie to sister Moira (Natalie J Robb), claiming the farm's tractor was broken and he was not qualified enough to fix it. This meant Cain was away from the garage, so Aaron could break in.

Unfortunately, Aaron didn't consider that the reason the car was there in the first place, was because it was not working! But, by the time Cain returned, with Mack watching in secret, Aaron and the car were somehow both gone.

After Cain revealed the theft to Kim, they managed to cover with Paul, claiming Cain had sent the car to a specialist. Kim warned Cain to find the car fast, and in the Woolpack, Aaron feigned surprise about the stolen car and mocked the situation as Mack looked increasingly uneasy.

Cain confirmed that there would be hell to pay when he found out who had crossed him, and, outside, Mack told Aaron that they had gone too far. Aaron insisted that this was actually a victimless crime, but Mack vowed that they would not rob from their own doorstep again.

Little did they know that Cain had heard every word – but what will he do? Watch out, Aaron!

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

