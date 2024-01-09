Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) snaps when sister-in-law Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) tries to help her, while Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) meets new arrival Ella Forster (played by former Coronation Street favourite Paula Lane) and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) makes a mistake.

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is rejected by Ethan Anderson (Emile John) as he continues to spiral back into crime.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 15th - 19th January 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Will Angelica confess as Heath's loved ones lay him to rest?

Rebecca Bakes as Angelica King in Emmerdale. ITV

An emotional Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) tells partner Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) that he's refusing to see daughter Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) in order to protect her from himself. But Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is livid when Bob continues to avoid heartbroken Cathy, and orders him to step up and support her.

Bob is tormented as he considers Brenda's words, and he crumbles at the prospect of Heath's funeral, distraught to think that Cathy is still lying about the car crash. Wendy consoles Bob, who decides he can't face the funeral, and Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) breaks the news to Cathy that Bob won't be attending.

Cathy is upset, but determined to put her feelings aside and do right by her brother. The village pays its respects to Heath, and just as Cathy buckles over seeing her twin's coffin, she's grateful when a supportive Bob arrives at her side.

But later, Cathy is broken to realise that Bob still doesn't believe her. Cathy declares that she won't move home if Bob can't believe her, and Bob is gutted to be back to square one with his daughter.

In the graveyard, Angel is overwhelmed with guilt – but will she finally confess that she was driving the car when Heath died?

2. Chas struggles to cope as Liam finds a lump in her breast

Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle and Jonny McPherson as Liam Cavanagh. ITV

Chas pulls Liam into a passionate embrace, but the pair panic when they hear Paddy, Mandy and Eve (Bella James) arriving. Awkward to say the least, with Liam currently living with Paddy! Chas manages to hide out of sight, while Mandy eyes Liam knowingly.

Liam is mortified to confirm Mandy's suspicions that there is a woman in the house. He covers that it's no one they know, and once alone again, Chas is wrong-footed when a solemn Liam tells her he found a lump in her breast.

Chas refuses to discuss it and makes a quick exit, and breaks down alone outside. Chas worries about the lump in her breast, while Liam accidentally admits to Paddy and Mandy that he slept with Chas. Chas confronts Liam over whether he told Paddy about the lump, and he assures her he didn't.

Liam urges Chas to get checked out, and Emmerdale has confirmed that Chas will be diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. The soap is working with Breast Cancer Now to ensure an accurate portrayal of Chas's story. Will Chas confide in her family?

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

3. Charity takes her anger out on Moira

Moira worries for Charity. ITV

Charity and husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) are both struggling in the wake of her accidental killing of Damon 'Harry' Harris (Robert Beck), but can't open up to each other. Charity is exhausted after another restless night, and snaps at son Moses.

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is concerned for her gran, and Charity receives a call from Moses's school. The youngster explains he was fighting over rumours that Charity is a murderer. Charity is gutted to see how Harry's death is impacting her children, and she worries about how long she can pretend she's alright.

Moira, meanwhile, is disappointed to learn that her own son, Isaac, started the rumours about Charity. Moira feels responsible, and apologises to Charity; but when a loud bang sends Charity into a panic, Moira is concerned.

When Moira tries to touch Charity with a comforting hand, Charity snaps and pins her against a wall, clearly in a state of utter distress. Can Moira help Charity?

4. Mandy befriends Ella as Paddy lets her down

Ella causes a stir! ITV

Mandy is concerned by the depth of Paddy's irritation over Liam and Chas's fling. Also next week, Mandy arrives at the vets' social event, dressed in an extravagant Liz Hurley inspired outfit.

But when loudmouthed managing director Jules rudely teases Mandy about her dress, her blood boils when Paddy panders to Jules and refuses to introduce her as his girlfriend. Paddy soon opens up to Mandy about his insecurities around Jules, and although she's hurt, Mandy agrees to support him.

When she overhears Jules shouting at his PA Ella, Mandy consoles her. And when Jules makes more rude comments about Mandy, Ella pours a drink over him! Paddy returns to the group and mistakenly blames Mandy for the chaos. Will Mandy be able to forgive Paddy for his behaviour?

Things look up for Ella, at least, when she meets Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and ends up with a potential job opportunity as receptionist at the new surgery. Will Ella prove to be the perfect candidate?

5. Aaron makes a pass at Ethan

Aaron is left broken in Emmerdale. ITV

Ethan tries to help a struggling Aaron, but when Aaron tries to kiss him, a furious Ethan storms off. Aaron is left feeling broken and lonely, but he's soon smug again as he convinces a reluctant Mack to steal another car with him. How long until the pair are caught out?

