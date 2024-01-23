Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is conflicted over how to help daughter Angelica (Rebecca Bakes), while Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) worries about her marriage and Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) anger continues.

Finally, Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) trauma leads to a worrying time for her loved ones.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 29th January - 2nd February 2024.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Cain Dingle's admission after brush with death

Cain will open up about something on his mind next week. ITV

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) sits by Cain's hospital bedside and is relieved when he wakes up. Given this is all down to Aaron's violence, Chas and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) make their contempt clear to him.

The doctor advises Cain to stay in bed, but Cain decides to discharge himself. Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is shocked to see him home so soon as the Dingles rally around Cain.

Moira frets when Cain takes more painkillers, and she's frustrated when he slams out the door. But when he returns and opens up about what's been troubling him, Moira is stunned. What does Cain tell her?

2. Will Chas and Aaron Dingle reconcile amid cancer diagnosis?

Chas reveals her diagnosis. ITV

An isolated Aaron ponders his next move, and he's very much an outsider. Meanwhile, Liam and Chas discuss her diagnosis, and he's concerned that she's keen to keep her cancer a secret.

Liam encourages Chas to confide in her family, and she finally decides to tell the Dingles after all. At the Woolpack, as the clan are in the midst of a row, Chas announces her news and they all reel.

The shocked but supportive family gather around Chas, but Aaron keeps his distance. Chas is heartbroken as Aaron walks away, and she learns he plans to leave the village again.

Mack tries to get Aaron to see sense and follows him, but Aaron is not interested in talking. Will Mack get Aaron to change his attitude?

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) helps Chas tell their young daughter Eve (Bella James) about her illness, and later Chas and Cain share a moment of reflection. Chas is frightened about the future, but thankful the cancer has been found early.

More like this

Paddy is disappointed when Chas wants to take Eve on holiday without him, but as they see them off, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) hands a shocked Chas a wad of cash from Paddy!

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

3. Nicola King is desperate to protect Angelica

Brenda gets news as the Kings worry. ITV

Nicola is gloomy as she returns from resigning her post at the council, and she and Jimmy (Nick Miles) are anxious as they tell Angel there's a date for her court hearing after she confessed to driving the car when Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) died.

Ethan Anderson (Emile John) informs Nicola that Angel is likely to receive a custodial sentence, and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is shaking with anger when Jimmy admits he was the one to encourage Angel to lie.

Nicola urges Jimmy not to tell Angel about the possibility she will face a custodial sentence, but Jimmy isn't sure this is the best strategy.

Jimmy is shocked by Nicola's distress when she seeks a way out of the situation, as she suggests Angel pleads not guilty. Jimmy argues against this, and Nicola accepts they can help their little girl without making her lie.

Nicola and Jimmy head off with Angelica, and they see Bob with Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), happy to have heard the charges against Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) have been dropped. But what will happen to Angelica?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Lydia Dingle's fears as she and Sam grow closer

Lydia and Sam's situation shifts once more. ITV

A slight charge between Lydia and Sam leaves them both surprised. Although the couple are getting back on track, Lydia has been unable to allow her husband to touch her since she was raped by Craig Reed (Ben Addis).

Next week, Lydia fears Sam is losing interest and doesn't want her any more. But has she got the wrong end of the stick? Can Sam convince Lydia that he still loves and wants her?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

5. Jai Sharma quits his job over family rift

Jai quits abruptly! ITV

Jai pulls a sickie to avoid being around Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam), who has bought into The Hide.

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is frustrated by their feud, but when Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) patronises Jai, he quits his job on the spot! Can Laurel step in to help?

6. Charity's PTSD leads to worry over Moses

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle and Lawrence Robb as Mack Boyd in Emmerdale. ITV

Charity is still trying to hide her struggles, and she fails to open up when spending time with Chas. Mack still can't get through to Charity, and when Moses goes missing, Moira is troubled to hear the cause was Charity's nerves.

Moira tries to talk to Charity, who insists all is well - despite her anxiety spiralling out of control, and regular PTSD flashbacks. Will Charity admit she needs help over the trauma of causing Harry's (Robert Beck) death?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.