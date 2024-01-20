In initial police interviews, Angel lied that Heath's twin sister Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) was driving, and Cathy was unable to convince dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) that she was telling the truth.

As the Kings come to terms with Angel's actions in upcoming scenes, Nicola urges husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) to discuss what's next for their family.

Meanwhile, the Hopes' focus shifts onto the police investigation, and Cathy lashes out when Bob suggests waiting for the forensic results.

Cathy's dad Bob finally hears the truth. ITV

Despite now knowing the truth, Jimmy continues to blame Cathy for the crash. He makes the shocking decision not to reveal that Angel was the one driving the car, but Nicola is uneasy when Jimmy tells their daughter to lie to the police.

As the week continues, the Kings try to act normally, but Jimmy is guilt-ridden to see Bob's suffering. When Angel overhears her parents discussing Bob's struggles, she wants to end all the lies.

Angel runs to the B&B and makes a public confession in front of Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and Cathy.

At the police station, Angel officially admits to having been the driver. But she's terrified when she is arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

What does this mean for Angel's future, and how will Nicola and Jimmy cope with their daughter's situation? And will the news lead to a reconciliation between a shattered Bob and Cathy?

