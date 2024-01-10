Tracy claimed she was prepared to tell Nate everything, but knew Caleb wouldn't want to risk half-brother Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) wrath.

Eventually, Tracy put a stop to her ruthless decision and returned Caleb's money – and Moira encouraged her to try and convince Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) that her nursery idea was a winner.

Tracy was nervous when Kim Tate (Claire King) sat in on their meeting, but Gabby was impressed and Tracy's confidence grew as the young business owner asked for more details.

Tracy later confirmed to Nate and Moira that Gabby had decided to take on the project, and Moira offered to babysit the couple's daughter Frankie so they could celebrate. But Nate explained he had to work overnight, and it wasn't long before a nearby Caleb approached Tracy.

She coldly dismissed him, but Caleb paid her a visit at home and admitted that he had never been hurt by a woman until the day she used him for his money, adding that he had ensured Nate had to work that night because he couldn't bear to be away from her.

When Caleb tried to kiss her, Tracy refused, and seemed set on being faithful. But in a twist, we later saw her surprised by a returning Nate, who had forgotten his phone.

When he left once more, Caleb emerged from upstairs and the pair kissed, with Tracy insisting she can "have it all". When will Nate uncover the truth?

