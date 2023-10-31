Charity and Chas went first, revealing they got a little bit tipsy, with the former telling her Dingle family that she decided she didn't want to reconcile with Mack (Lawrence Robb), but a flashback proving actually, she did have feelings left to explore with him.

Aaron and Vinny went next, and revealed they clashed over Liv's money that Aaron says belongs to him, but that Vinny has.

But the really juicy development came from Nate and Caleb, who remembered their days a little differently.

Nate clashed with his wife, Tracy (Amy Walsh), over his involvement with Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb's dodgy business. After all, it would be very difficult for her to start a nursery if her husband had a criminal record.

Keen to give Caleb a piece of her mind, Tracy stormed over and insisted he stayed away from her family.

But in a twist, Caleb pulled Tracy in for a kiss, and though she was horrified at first, she went in for more.

After their steamy tryst, Tracy returned home as pale as a ghost on Halloween night.

Although she could barely get her words out, she told Nate that Caleb wouldn't "do it again", but what was she really on about?

And as the week continues, will Lydia find out who killed Craig?

