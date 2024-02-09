Vanessa Woodfield returns to a shock in Emmerdale as Rhona Goskirk calls for help

The character has been absent since November 2022, when she and young son Johnny moved to Canada for a sabbatical for village vet Vanessa.

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) made a surprise return in tonight’s Emmerdale (9th February 2024), answering best friend Rhona Goskirk’s (Zoë Henry) desperate call for help.

Before this unexpected comeback, Rhona’s worried mum Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) and husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) continued their efforts to find her, knowing she had fled with baby Ivy.

Marlon was incredulous to hear that Charity Dingle’s (Emma Atkins) words may have caused Rhona’s disappearance, while we got a glimpse of Rhona’s whereabouts as she sang to Ivy in a remote cottage.

Back in the village, Ivy’s father Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) found out that Rhona and Ivy were missing.

But when he tried to call the police, Mary threatened to report him for stealing Rhona’s passport to access the embryo that led to Ivy’s birth.

Gus demanded that they get Rhona back immediately, but Marlon panicked to find Gus on the phone outside.

At the same time, Rhona answered the door to Vanessa and Johnny, and it became clear that Rhona had asked her to come.

But when Vanessa saw the baby, she was stunned. Can she convince Rhona to return home?

