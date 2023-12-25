After Damon's daughter Chloe (Jessie Elland) discovered what he had done to the father of her son Reuben, she tried to help Mack escape.

This backfired when Damon set his cronies on Mack, and the festive instalment of the ITV soap began with his fate unknown. But later, when Chloe and Damon returned to the dreary location they'd been keeping Mack in, Damon gave Mack a severe beating.

Mack in Emmerdale. ITV

Damon prepared to kill Mack, but little did he know that Charity and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) had spotted Chloe with 'Harry' in the village, and followed them.

Arriving at the disused factory, the pair overheard Chloe shouting for her dad to stop attacking Mack, and the penny dropped that Damon was avenging Chloe's hurt at Mack's hands. As Chas called the police, one of Damon's men, who had kidnapped Chas earlier in the year, advanced on her.

Luckily, Charity arrived just in time to strike the man down, leaving him out cold and sending Chas outside to flag down the police.

Charity secretly watched as Chloe begged for Mack's life to be spared, and Damon gave Mack a chance to utter some last words.

Charity took shocking action. ITV

Mack apologised to Chloe and condemned Damon as an unfit father; but just as Damon was about to kill Mack with a fatal gunshot, Charity ran in screaming, and ended up in possession of the weapon herself.

Damon and Charity fought over the gun, which then went off between them.

Damon realised that he had been shot, and Chloe watched in horror as he fell to the floor. Is he dead, making Charity a murderer?

