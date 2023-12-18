In the Woolpack, Mack pitched up at the bar, but Charity refused to let him drink any more as he hit the self-destruct button with baby son Reuben still 'missing' in the care of mum Chloe.

Chloe Harris and dad Harry in Emmerdale. ITV

Meanwhile, Chloe remained at Damon's house, and played down her hurt over Mack's behaviour as she tried to deter her dad from targeting Mack on her behalf.

Damon promised to leave Mack alone, but the sinister look on his face when her back was turned told us a plan was brewing.

Charity found Mack sulking at home, and when she questioned where he had spent the night, Mack revealed he had slept on a park bench, alone.

Charity couldn't shake the suspicion that he had cheated on her again, but Mack eventually told her that he had ignored her panicked calls on purpose.

Walking out again, Mack was on a mission to drown more of his sorrows, while Charity told Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) that she was done waiting around for Mack, and he could do what he liked.

But little did she know that Mack was in serious trouble, as Damon surveyed a blindfolded Mack with a devious smirk on his face. Will Mack make it out alive?

