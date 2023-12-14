Harry also pretended to be 'Simon', befriending Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) before kidnapping her!

He hasn't been seen since, but then Chloe's decision to go on the run from Mack with their baby son Reuben took an interesting turn.

When her biological sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), urged her to return home and find a way to make peace with Mack for Reuben's sake, Chloe agreed to call him.

Chloe Harris and dad Harry in Emmerdale. ITV

Amy met with Mack, sternly coached him on how to treat Chloe with a bit more respect and told him to expect a phone call.

But instead, Chloe was meeting her dad, gangster Harry, whose real name is Damon Harris.

In a powerful performance from actor Beck, Damon's layers were revealed as his love for his daughter shone through, even if some of his spying tactics did seem rather over the top.

He expressed his hurt that Chloe had cut him out of his life, before telling her that he had never been far away, and knew about his grandson and her near-death experience having secretly visited her hospital bedside every night when she was in a coma.

Damon listened as Chloe recounted how Mack had cheated on her with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), left her for dead on a cliffside, then dumped her.

Chloe asked her dad to get her fake passports so she and Reuben could disappear, but as Damon persuaded her to bring Reuben back to his place and promised to take care of everything for her, it was clear by the look on his face that Mack had better watch his step!

Given that we know Mack is about to be kidnapped and tied up in a factory, is Damon behind his ordeal? Will Mack make it out alive?

