Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) spotted Harry and Chas together and alerted Caleb, and Chas's other brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley). In the backroom of the Woolpack, Chas enjoyed a drink with Harry - until she admitted that she may have made a mistake inviting him over again.

Harry persisted and referenced her 'ungrateful' son Aaron (the recently returned Danny Miller), before persuading Chas to go elsewhere with him. On their way out, though, Harry ominously left Chas's phone behind.

By the time Cain and Caleb got to the pub, Gail Loman (Rachael-Gill Davis) explained that Chas was already out with her "new boyfriend". The brothers now knew that the guy Chas had clicked with was Harry, and Caleb issued a threat to employee Corey (Kyle Rowe) as he continued the search for Harry.

Meanwhile, as they looked out over a field, Harry asked Chas about the drama with her son, before going onto mention his trouble with Nate. Confused, it suddenly dawned on Chas that this man was not to be trusted, as Harry calmly ordered her to keep her mouth shut and do as she's told.

Soon, we watched as Harry wiped his hands suspiciously, all the while talking to a mystery contact as he mocked a now absent Chas.

Picking up the bracelet made by young Eve that Chas had been wearing, Harry declared that "the rest of them" didn't know what was coming to them. So, has Harry killed Chas?

Given that this is Super Soap Week, we would expect at least one character death. There must have been quite a struggle for Chas to lose the precious possession from her daughter. With Harry appearing to dust himself off from something, has he just committed murder?

Whatever happens, Harry's interest in Aaron could suggest that he is connected to the Italian gang that Aaron has stolen from. What if targeting Aaron's mum is Harry's way of getting back at Aaron? Or is he planning to kill Aaron next after retrieving the cash?

We'll soon find out!

