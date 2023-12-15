The news of Halliwell's death was confirmed by ITV, with his family saying in a statement: "He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

"We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived."

Steve Halliwell. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meanwhile, John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, said: "Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on.

"To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart. To everyone who worked on Emmerdale he was a much loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously."

Halliwell was born in Bury, Lancashire in 1946 and had a number of jobs before training in drama at the Mountview Theatre School.

He went on to appear in series including Cracker, Heartbeat and Coronation Street, before starring in Emmerdale.

After joining the soap, he had two short periods away, one in 2003, during which he spent time at an alcohol rehabilitation centre, and another in 2018, when he had heart surgery and a pacemaker fitted.

Since the news of his death broke, fans have been paying tribute to Halliwell on X, which has recently been rebranded from Twitter, with one saying: "Grew up with him as a part of my almost daily viewing. What a wonderful actor and from the stories I have read, a wonderful man too. Thank you for the memories. Steve, you will be missed."

Another fan said: "Brilliant actor and absolutely superb in Emmerdale. Rest in peace to Steve and much love and condolences to his own family and his Emmerdale family."

Advertisement

Another added: "Thoughts with his loved ones. He is missed from our screens and will forever be an Emmerdale legend. Sleep well, Steve."