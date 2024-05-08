Elsewhere, Ethan Anderson (Emile John) faces the consequences of his recent actions when his dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) calls the police, while Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is left mortified when he makes a move on Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham)!

Ella Forster (Paula Lane) is concerned by how fast her relationship is moving, and Kim Tate (Claire King) is not happy to see Rose (Christine Tremarco) stepping into her shoes.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 13th - 17th May 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Abuser Tom King turns on Belle King once more

Tom attacks Belle. ITV

Tom continues to isolate Belle from her family, and opens a joint account for them so he can seize control of yet another aspect of Belle's life.

Tom is furious to find Belle chatting to Lydia (Karen Blick) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) as he spies on the puppy cam, and he listens in as they playfully tease Tom behind his back.

When Tom arrives home unannounced, Belle is relieved when her husband is pleasant to Mandy and Lydia, but soon worries as to whether he is being genuine.

Sure enough, as soon as the pair leave, Tom turns menacing, and Belle finds herself in a terrifying situation when Tom turns on her once again.

In the ITV soap's most recent scenes, Tom burned Belle's hand under a boiling hot tap, and his violence will escalate as his control over her steps up a gear. Will Belle's family uncover the truth about vile Tom?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

2. Charles Anderson shops son Ethan Anderson to the police

Ethan must face the music. ITV

At the hospital, Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) struggles as she and husband Caleb Milligan (William Ash) keep vigil by son Nicky's (Lewis Cope) bedside as he fights for his life.

Ruby bonds with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), but seeks revenge over what has happened to Nicky. Caleb and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) make up, and join forces to find the driver of Nicky's car.

Meanwhile, Ethan feels guilty as his family praise him over his new job, but Charles notices his son's discomfort, and coaxes him to open up.

Charles is shocked when Ethan confesses that he was driving the car when Nicky had his accident, and is further stunned when Ethan adds that he plans to lie to the police, asking his dad for an alibi.

But later, Ethan is arrested for the accident, and is devastated to realise that Charles has turned him in.

Raging Ruby witnesses the arrest, and it dawns on her that Ethan is responsible for Nicky's plight. Charles begins to regret his decision as he watches his family's turmoil, but will Ethan do the right thing? And will Nicky survive?

3. Vinny Dingle misreads the signals with Gabby Thomas

The pair are both mortified. ITV

Vinny confides in Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) over his loneliness, so Mandy asks Gabby to spend time with Vinny to cheer him up. But after Vinny and Gabby enjoy each other's company in the Hide, Vinny gets the wrong end of the stick and kisses her.

It becomes clear that Gabby doesn't feel the same, and when Vinny apologises, Gabby lets slip about Paddy and Mandy's involvement in their social plans.

Paddy feels guilty to see Vinny so humiliated and angry, while Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) gives stepdaughter Gabby food for thought when she suggests that Gabby ought to break away from her usual type in men. Might this mean she has a change of heart over Vinny?

4. Ella Forster panics over her romance with Liam Cavanagh

Is it all going too fast? ITV

After an unusual date at the scrapyard, Ella and Liam Cavanagh (Liam McPherson) are smitten, enjoying wine and a picnic together. But by the next day, Ella is feeling overwhelmed at the speed at which their relationship is progressing.

But is there a reason for this, or is Ella simply, understandably, wary of rushing into things? And we can't forget that not so long ago, Liam was intent on choosing to be with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) instead!

5. Kim Tate is jealous as Rose befriends Lydia Dingle

Rose angers Kim. ITV

Rose is reeling when Kim continues to exclude her from the family, all while a stressed Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) struggles to juggle childcare with hospital visits, where his wife Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) is by their baby son Evan's side as he undergoes chemotherapy for leukaemia.

At Home Farm, Rose gets chatting to Lydia, intrigued by Lydia's friendship with Kim. Kim is jealous to find Rose bonding with Lydia, but will she kick Rose out for the sheer nerve?

For help and support with a leukaemia diagnosis, visit Leukaemia Care's website or call them on 08088 010 444.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.