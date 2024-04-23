Meanwhile, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) confronts Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) before looking at her surgery scars for the first time.

Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) starts a war with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), while abuser Tom King (James Chase) and Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) have opposing views on an important life choice.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 29th April - 3rd May 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Baby Evan Fletcher diagnosed with leukaemia

Evan is given a heartbreaking diagnosis. ITV

Dawn spots a new bruise on Evans's leg, and rings the surgery. Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) recommends taking the little boy straight to A&E, where a paediatrician examines him and arranges blood tests.

Dawn and Billy are anxious that they might be accused of hurting Evan, but the doctor returns to explain that he is a very sick baby. The blood test results lead the paediatrician to ask to take an urgent bone marrow biopsy, as Evan has low haemoglobin and platelet levels and more tests are required.

Dawn and Billy are reeling, and Dawn is advised not to feed Evan as he must remain nil by mouth until he's had the biopsy. Dawn struggles to soothe the little one, and Billy returns home choked up as he tells Dawn's father Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), and Will's wife Kim Tate (Claire King) that Evan may have an infection, autoimmune disease or leukaemia.

Will and Kim rush to the hospital just as Evan is being taken for his biopsy, and Will tries to comfort Dawn. The doctor later confirms that Evan has a form of leukaemia, and Dawn buckles as her worst fears are confirmed. Will Evan be able to make a full recovery?

For help and support with a leukaemia diagnosis, visit leukaemia Care's website or call them on 08088 010 444.

2. Chas Dingle bravely faces her surgery scars

Kerry puts her foot in it! ITV

Chas wears prostheses in the Woolpack for the first time following her mastectomy to treat breast cancer. She receives much-needed solidarity from supportive women, while Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is determined to keep things normal and assures Chas she doesn't need the prosthetics.

Soon, some insensitive comments from Kerry unleash Chas's fury, and Chas refuses to be defined by breasts. Chas reflects on not being brave enough to face her surgery scars, and Charity agrees to look with her. Chas bravely lifts her top, facing her new reality head-on as she comes to terms with the results of her surgery.

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

3. Manpreet Sharma makes a pass at Billy Fletcher!

How will Billy react to Manpreet's mistake? ITV

Ella Forster (Paula Lane) arranges some drinks with the ladies of the village to cheer up Manpreet, and Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) is invited. Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) join them, even managing to get Claudette to enjoy an alcoholic drink.

The drinks are flowing and fun is being had, and there's even chemistry between Claudette and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards). But Ella notices Manpreet fawning over Billy and pulls her away for a chat, with Manpreet admitting that she has a crush on Billy.

Ella warns her not to act on it, but when Manpreet later spots Billy leaving, she grabs him and kisses him on the lips! Ella assures Manpreet that Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) doesn't need to find out, but adds that Billy deserves an explanation.

Manpreet apologises to Billy, who has told a distracted Dawn what happened, but Charles overhears and storms out, furious and leaving Manpreet with the notion that their relationship is over. Has Manpreet ruined everything?

4. Ruby Fox-Milligan starts feud with Moira Dingle

Will interrupts Ruby and Moira's row. ITV

Ruby is furious when Moira accidentally splashes her while driving. Later, on a single track road, the two women meet head on and both Moira and Ruby refuse to back down.

There's a tense stand-off between them, until Will is caught up on the roadside. Caleb Milligan (William Ash) insists Ruby should apologise, but the feud clearly isn't over as Ruby starts a vicious rumour about Moira!

What exactly does Ruby say about Moira, and will she be made to regret it?

5. Tom King and Belle King's baby scare

Belle feels the weight of abusive Tom's expectations. ITV

Belle is worried she could be pregnant, and given that she previously told husband Tom that she wanted to enjoy her career and their marriage for a while before becoming a mother, it's clear she and Tom feel very differently on the matter.

Belle takes a test and it is negative, which leaves her relieved. But Tom is disappointed, and given his controlling hold over Belle, is he about to bully her into trying for a baby?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can also visit the the tech safety website refugetechsafety.org to learn more about technology-facilitated abuse.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

