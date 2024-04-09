The character's arrival is set to cause trouble in Will's marriage to Kim Tate (Claire King), when Will fails to mention Rose to his furious wife!

Star Tremarco will make her debut on-screen later this month, and has spoken for the first time about her role on the ITV soap.

"I am thrilled to be joining Emmerdale! To be working with such a wonderful cast and crew along with the brilliant writing and production team is an absolute joy! Rose is so much fun to play," she said.

More like this

"She is free-spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous with a steely edge and a big heart."

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw added: "We are massively delighted to welcome Christine Tremarco to the Emmerdale family.

"Christine brings a wealth of experience and talent, and playing the character of Rose, a true free spirit with an exuberant outlook on life, she certainly promises to cause a real storm for some of our villagers."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tremarco is known for her television roles in The Responder, Safe House and Casualty. She also starred in BBC's Waterloo Road as kindly yet fiery teaching assistant Davina Shackleton from 2007 to 2009.

It looks like Emmerdale's Kim might just have met her match, with the above descriptions suggesting Rose won't necessarily be as wary of Kim as the other villagers!

But just who is Rose, and how does Will know her? Is she someone from his past life of crime? Might there also be a connection to his daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley)?

All will be revealed in the coming weeks when Rose makes her first appearance, and we can't wait to see how she fares against the formidable Kim.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.