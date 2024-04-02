Meanwhile, controlling Tom King (James Chase) continues his abuse of wife Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper), and Caleb Milligan (William Ash) doubles over in mysterious pain.

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) has a big question for a reluctant Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) must make a sacrifice.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 8th - 11th April 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Rhona Goskirk's future on the line in court

Gus twists the narrative. ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) struggles to take wife Rhona's mind off her upcoming day in court as she dreads facing up to the charges against her.

As the day arrives, It's Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) who's first on the stand, and Rhona is horrified when he twists the narrative. Rhona's defence team fights back when they question Gus's good character, while Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) prepares to testify next.

Rhona hopes the tide is beginning to turn, but will Vanessa be able to cope with the prosecution's questions? Paddy Kirk's (Dominic Brunt) attempts to distract April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) fail as the Woolpack descends into a debate about Rhona's court case.

In court, it's Rhona's turn to face the prosecution's accusations about her own character, and a fired up Rhona loses her composure and lashes out at Gus. Rhona is left kicking herself for getting so upset in court, while at the pub, the locals' debate rages on.

April puts everyone in their place when she points out that if even Rhona's friends can't agree, how will the jury? Rhona is shaken when a smug Gus revels in her capitulation in court, and the jury heads off to deliberate. But as Rhona anxiously awaits her fate, what will the verdict be?

2. Manipulative Tom King plays saviour for Belle King

Tom engineers a dramatic situation. ITV

Tom is irritated to see Belle spending time with Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) and the dogs. When Belle is called into work, Vinny offers to look after Piper, but Belle is later distraught when Vinny tells her that Piper is missing.

Tom is quick to play the calm saviour, while Vinny and Belle's friendship is now at breaking point, with Piper the dog still missing. But has Tom engineered the whole situation to drive a wedge between Belle and Vinny?

3. Caleb Milligan in agony amid Ruby Fox-Milligan's latest scheme

What's happened to Caleb? ITV

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) insists the Dingles won't be bought by Ruby Fox-Milligan's (Beth Cordingly) 'kill them with kindness' ploy, and orders her to leave them alone.

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) tries to ease Ruby's concerns about Cain's ultimatum, but Cain storms in and grabs Sam's new air fryer off the counter, and the ladies watch in horror as Cain smashes all three air fryers with a sledge hammer!

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) reluctantly agrees to help Ruby out in her bid to win Cain over, and the Dingles arrive for Ruby's impromptu gathering, including a bewildered Caleb. Realising he's been tricked into attending, Cain is seething; but later, he and Caleb appear to be thawing.

A drunken Ruby interrupts with her sudden karaoke performance, and the night descends into chaos as she fights for Caleb's forgiveness. Caleb defends Ruby, making it clear to Cain whose side he's on. Despite things with Cain now worse than ever, anxious Ruby hopes Caleb is committed to her.

The next day, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is surprised to find Caleb doubled over in pain, and when he pleads for help, will Nate step in or dismiss his uncle? Caleb also heads to the surgery hoping for an emergency appointment, but a rushed Manpreet is unable to see him. What's wrong with Caleb?

4. Charles Anderson's lacklustre proposal

Manpreet feels pressured. ITV

Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) unsubtly suggests that Manpreet and Charles would make a better impression on the new Bishop if they were married.

Charles ends up implying to the Bishop that they are already planning to wed, and Charles later plucks up the courage to propose to Manpreet.

Bewildered, Manpreet feels pressured to say yes, and an eager Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) announces the news to the rest of the Woolpack! But will Manpreet admit she isn't keen?

5. Will Kerry Wyatt give up the gold?

Kerry avoids the issue ITV

Kerry knows the time has come to part with her beloved diamond necklace, which viewers know she stole before her return to the village.

With Kerry having promised to pay for the wedding of daughter Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) to Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), wedding planner Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) makes another unsuccessful attempt to collect payment. But will Kerry offer up the goods?

